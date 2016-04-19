FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

U.S., other countries call for urgent action on steel overcapacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The United States, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Switzerland and Turkey issued a statement on Tuesday calling for urgent action to deal with global steel overcapacity, U.S. officials said.

The statement came a day after major steel-producing countries meeting in Brussels failed to agree to measures to tackle the problem, with Washington pointing a finger at China for failing to take action to cut overcapacity. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

