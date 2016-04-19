U.S., other countries call for urgent action on steel overcapacity

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The United States, Canada, the European Union, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Switzerland and Turkey issued a statement on Tuesday calling for urgent action to deal with global steel overcapacity, U.S. officials said.

The statement came a day after major steel-producing countries meeting in Brussels failed to agree to measures to tackle the problem, with Washington pointing a finger at China for failing to take action to cut overcapacity. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)