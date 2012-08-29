FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai rebar prices fall over 2 percent to contract low
August 29, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai rebar prices fall over 2 percent to contract low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures fell over 2 percent to a record low on Wednesday, dropping for the 13th consecutive day on poor demand and declining raw materials prices.

The most active rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 2.58 percent to a low of 3,366 yuan ($530) a tonne, its weakest since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. It was at 3,384 yuan as of 0328 GMT.

$1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford

