Shanghai rebar prices fall over 2 percent to contract low

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures fell over 2 percent to a record low on Wednesday, dropping for the 13th consecutive day on poor demand and declining raw materials prices.

The most active rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 2.58 percent to a low of 3,366 yuan ($530) a tonne, its weakest since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. It was at 3,384 yuan as of 0328 GMT.