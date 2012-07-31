China considers tax rebate to aid steelmakers

SHANGHAI, July 31 (Reuters) - China is considering reviving a value-added tax rebate aimed at aiding the country’s struggling steel sector, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is considering a plan under which selected steelmakers that sell high-end steel products to exporters would be exempt from the 17-percent value-added tax, the newspaper said.

The scheme was first introduced in 1998 to encourage exporters to increase purchases of domestic steel products rather than imported materials, but was suspended in 2005, according to the article.

Steel products that could be on the target include silicon steel and shipbuilding steel, while others like oil pipe and galvanized steel could also be on the list, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Michael Urquhart)