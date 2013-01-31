FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China steel assn says it supports Valemax entry into China
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 31, 2013 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

China steel assn says it supports Valemax entry into China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China’s steel association said it would support Brazil’s Vale docking its giant Valemax ore carriers at Chinese ports if that would lead to a decrease in iron ore costs for its members.

“This is a matter for the transportation authorities, (but) Chinese steel enterprises hope that iron ore prices will fall, and that transportation costs will fall, and if this is good for that, then I support it,” Zhang Changfu, secretary-general of the China Iron and Steel Association, said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Vale built the Valemaxes to slash shipping costs to China, the world’s largest importer of iron ore, and better compete with Australian rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .

However, the vessels have faced stiff opposition from influential Chinese shipowners who fear the miner will use the ships to monopolise both the shipping and iron ore markets at China’s expense.[ID:nL1E7NT0BY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.