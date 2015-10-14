FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China loses WTO appeal in stainless steel dispute with EU, Japan
October 14, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

China loses WTO appeal in stainless steel dispute with EU, Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China lost an appeal ruling on Wednesday in a World Trade Organization dispute in which Japan and the European Union had complained about China’s use of anti-dumping duties on high performance seamless stainless steel tubes.

A WTO dispute panel had largely ruled against China in February, but all three appealed, and the WTO’s Appellate Body strengthened the case against China, reversing points where the panel had backed Beijing.

Japan and the EU originally complained to support exporters of the tubes, which are used in coal-fired power plants, such as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Tubacex S.A in Spain and Salzgitter A.G in Germany. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

