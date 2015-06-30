FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's official pension funds will likely be allowed to buy stocks-Xinhua
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 30, 2015 / 12:23 AM / 2 years ago

China's official pension funds will likely be allowed to buy stocks-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - China plans to allow official pension funds to invest in stocks, two central government authorities said in a draft regulation released on Monday, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and Ministry of Finance said the draft rules would be open for public consultation until July 13.

On Sunday, two industry sources with direct knowledge told Reuters that China’s cabinet had approved plans for the manager of the country’s biggest pension fund to manage pension funds worth about 2 trillion yuan ($322 billion) for local authorities. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.