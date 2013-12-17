UPDATE 1-China state stockpiler is considering buying copper, nickel - sources

* Working on plans to buy 300,000 T copper, 100,000-150,000 nickel in 2014

* Has made enquiries on global supply, premiums to select firms

* To start buying copper if LME prices below $6,800/T (Adds quotes and details of plans)

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China’s commodity stockpiler is working on plans to buy about 300,000 tonnes of copper and 100,000-150,000 tonnes of nickel in 2014 to take advantage of weak international prices, said three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The potential purchases by the State Reserves Bureau (SRB) would be equivalent to two-thirds of copper stocks and half of nickel stocks in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) registered warehouses, which would push up prices.

Details of the plans have not been finalised, after the state body made enquiries about global supply and premiums of the two metals last month to select firms, according to two of the sources.

SRB was likely to import the copper and nickel through mostly state-owned firms and the plans are unlikely to be announced, the two sources said.

The third source said the stockpiler preferred to buy metals from domestic producers unless international prices were lower or it did not want to push up domestic prices.

The sources declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“(SRB) is going to place orders soon,” said one of the sources who was aware of the progress of the matter.

China usually does not announce imports for strategic stockpiling and the quantity of state stocks. An official at the State Reserves Bureau did not comment on the stockpiling plans.

A Reuters poll in October showed analysts forecast average cash copper on the LME at $7,050 a tonne for 2014 and nickel at $15,367.50.

Benchmark three-month LME copper has fallen around 8 percent so far in 2013 and was at $7,270 per tonne on Tuesday, while nickel has lost about 18 percent to $14,020.

COPPER

The state stockpiler was stepping up to build copper and nickel stocks after the bureau’s new leadership in place since the start of 2013 had assessed stocks of the metals to be too low, said one of the sources who has links to the central government.

The stockpiler had not bought large amounts of copper this year as it expected prices to fall, the source added.

It still had received at least 100,000 tonnes of contracted copper shipments this year, said the third source, who also has links with the central government.

The State Reserves Bureau should start buying copper if the LME prices fell to below $6,800 a tonne and buy large amounts if the price was below $6,600, the source estimated.

The buying plans and the contracted shipments this year were part of an ongoing program to build copper stocks to 2 million tonnes by end-2015, the source added.

The state body may hold about 1.5-1.8 million tonnes of strategic copper stocks currently, the source and another veteran industry official estimated separately.

NICKEL

The state body had bought 50,000 tonnes of refined nickel this year, two sources said. The third source estimated the 2013 purchases at 60,000-80,000 tonnes.

“The State Reserves Bureau has also been buying nickel for the past 2 months. We sold some to them,” said a trader in Asia, adding that spot premiums had risen to about $120 per tonne over cash LME prices, from around $80 in previous months.

A trader in Shanghai said the firm had received premium offers of $150-$200 for spot imports after the state body had bought 20,000 tonnes of refined nickel in November.

The SRB bought 20,000-30,000 tonnes of nickel in the international market in the fourth quarter of last year. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in SINGAPORE; Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)