China policy banks vow to buy shares in market rout -Xinhua
#Financials
July 9, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

China policy banks vow to buy shares in market rout -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Two of China’s development banks, which disburse loans to support government policy, were quoted on Thursday by local media as saying they will not sell any Chinese shares and will instead look to buy amid plunging stock prices.

China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China were quoted by state news agency Xinhua as pledging their support for China’s battered equity market, which has slumped by around a quarter since in the past month. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Winni Zhou; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
