China brokerage stocks jump amid optimism on policy reform
September 24, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

China brokerage stocks jump amid optimism on policy reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese brokerages jumped in afternoon trade on Wednesday, on belief they would benefit from policy changes and from the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock trading link that is expected to begin in October.

At 0549 GMT, CITIC Securities climbed 2.3 percent, Haitong Securities rose 3.5 percent, Changjiang Securities surged the maximum allowed 10 percent and Guoyuan Securities soared 5.7 percent.

Anticipated policy stimulus was the main driver of the rises.

China’s securities regulator urged the country’s brokerages to raise fresh capital at least once over the next three years via initial public offerings or private share placements, the official Securities Times reported on Tuesday.

The China Securities Journal, another official newspaper, said on the same day that a wave of policies to promote innovation in the securities industry can be expected in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
