China to launch stock index circuit breakers on Jan. 1 - Shanghai Stock Exchange
December 4, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

China to launch stock index circuit breakers on Jan. 1 - Shanghai Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China will introduce circuit breakers to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and China Financial Futures Exchange on Jan. 1, 2016, Shanghai Stock Exchange said in statement on Friday.

A 5 percent rise or fall in the CSI 300 benchmark index will result in a 15 minute trading suspension for all the country’s equity indexes, while a 7 percent move up or down will trigger suspension of trade for the rest of the day.

If a 5 percent move occurs after 2:45 pm, it will also halt trade for the rest of the day.

The exchange said the plan has been approved by China’s Stock Regulatory Commission (CSRC). (Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)

