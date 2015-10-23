China stocks rise as President Xi rules out hard landing, up for 3rd week

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China stocks rose more than 1 percent on Friday after President Xi Jinping said the economy will not suffer a hard landing, and as home price data suggested a mild recovery in the Chinese property market.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen and the Shanghai Composite Index both rose around 1.3 percent to 3,571.24 points and 3,412.43 points, respectively.

Both indices rose for the third week in a row, with the CSI300 up 1.1 percent and the SSEC 0.6 percent.

Xi said on Wednesday during a state visit to Britain that China would avoid a sharp slowdown, though he acknowledged there was some downward pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. nL8N12L4V1

Housing data on Friday, meanwhile, showed home prices in China rose for a fifth consecutive month in September, suggesting a mild recovery in the housing market that will relieve some pressure on the economy.

However, a solid rebound is unlikely any time soon. While home prices and sales have improved in recent months after a barrage of government support measures, conditions remain weak in smaller cities and a huge overhang of unsold houses is discouraging new investment and construction. nL3N12M2P9

Investor sentiment in the mainland and Hong Kong was also buoyed by a rally in global equities thanks to ECB’s readiness to extend its bond-buying programme to stoke the euro zone economy and spark inflation there.

China’s health care subindex and the real estate index both jumped 3.3 percent. Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext climbed 3.5 percent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced 1.3 percent.

Shares of Air China Ltd and China Southern Airlines Co Ltd tumbled in both Shanghai and Hong Kong after they dismissed a media report of a possible merger. (Reporting by Ruby Lian, Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)