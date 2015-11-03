FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks close down, trading volume 1-mth low
November 3, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close down, trading volume 1-mth low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down in thin trading on Tuesday as cautious investors waited on more details on Beijing’s 13th-five year plan, a blue-print of policy priorities of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.3 percent, to 3,465.49, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, to 3,316.70 points. Total trading volume hit a one-month low.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Meiyan Jixiang, down 1.7 percent to 7.58 yuan; Agricultural Bank Of China, down 1.0 percent to 3.08 yuan and Jiangnan Fiber, down 9.2 percent to 7.35 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Suning Appliance, down 2.5 percent to 16.05 yuan; Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group, up 0.8 percent to 3.68 yuan and BOE Technology Group, unchanged at 2.89 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 19.2 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 22.4 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)

