FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's blue-chip stocks index at 11-month high, big-caps outperform
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 29, 2016 / 7:20 AM / in 10 months

China's blue-chip stocks index at 11-month high, big-caps outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip CSI300 index on Tuesday rose seventh straight day to strike an 11-month high, with big-cap industry leaders easily outperforming growth stocks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent, to 3,564.04 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 3,282.92 points.

Investors were encouraged by more signs that China’s economy is stabilizing, with a Reuters poll showing manufacturing sector activity likely held onto a modest expansionary trend this month.

“The markets are now fixated with companies with good cash flow performance,” said Ren Chengde said, a Shanghai-based senior analyst at Galaxy Securities. “More cash means more dividends.”

He said insurers were snapping up industrial companies for the sake of higher dividends.

Chinese financial conglomerate Anbang Insurance Group’s high-profile move to increase its stake in China State Construction Engineering from 10 percent have sent the company’s share price soaring, fuelling frenzied buying in undervalued industry-leading blue-chips.

China State Construction’s stock jumped 8.1 percent on the day and is up more than 50 percent since early this month.

Anbang has said it plans to buy up to 3.5 billion more shares in the company over the next 12 months.

Sectors were mixed, with big-cap blue-chips far outperforming lacklustre growth stocks. Gains were led by consumer and infrastructure stocks , while resources stocks fell due to weaker oil prices and metals retreating from highs.

Fresh home purchase curbs dampened investors’ appetite for properties, after China’s Tianjin and Shanghai introduced new measures to cool the frothy market. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.