SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks rose on Friday to
end the week higher, on signs tight liquidity is easing and with
sentiment lifted by MSCI's decision to include mainland shares
in a key index.
The blue-chip CSI300 index settled up 0.9 percent
at 3,622.88 points, the highest close in 18 months, while the
Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 percent to 3,157.87
points.
For the week, CSI300 jumped 3.0 percent, posting the best
week in 2017, while the SSEC rose 1.1 percent.
The U.S. index provider said on Tuesday it would add 222
China-listed stocks, many of them big-cap blue chips, to its
Emerging Markets Index (EMI), tracked by around $1.6 trillion,
with the inclusion process starting June 2018.
Analysts expected the inclusion to be a significant boost to
China's stock market in the long run and pave the way for global
capital inflows into China's A-shares.
Tight liquidity conditions have also eased, traders said,
with the government recently loosening its tight grip on credit
regulations.
The central bank also moved to maintain stability in the
financial markets at particular times, including providing funds
via open market operations ahead of the mid-year macro
prudential assessment.
On Thursday, shares related to Chinese conglomerates Dalian
Wanda Group and Fosun slumped on news the banking regulator had
ordered checks on offshore loans to several acquisitive Chinese
firms which have been snapping up assets overseas, including
Wanda, Fosun, HNA Group and Zhejiang Luosen.
These shares, including Wanda Film Holding, and
Fosun Pharmaceutical stabilised on Friday, after the
companies said operations were normal, while Chinese lender ICBC
said the loan assessment was routine.
For the week, banking and consumers stocks
were among the top performing sectors, as they would
represent the biggest weightings of China stocks in the MSCI
EMI.
