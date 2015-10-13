China stocks mixed as economists divided on signs from Sept trade data

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China stocks were mixed on Tuesday after Beijing’s September trade data left economists divided over whether the country’s ailing trade sector is showing signs of turning around.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.1 percent, to 3,445.04, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,293.23 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China Nuclear Power, up 1.6 percent to 10.76 yuan; China Shipbuilding, down 0.1 percent to 11.46 yuan and Meiyan Jixiang, up 0.2 percent to 6.69 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 1.0 percent to 3.01 yuan; Konka, up 4.1 percent to 6.36 yuan and Xcmg Machinery, down 0.4 percent to 4.58 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 29.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.5 billion shares. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)