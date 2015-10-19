FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks flat as afternoon profit-taking sheds gains from GDP data
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 19, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks flat as afternoon profit-taking sheds gains from GDP data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China stocks ended Monday flat as afternoon profit-taking rolled back morning gains on third-quarter growth data showing a further gradual slowdown in economic activity but no signs of a hard landing.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was unchanged at 3,534.18, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent, to 3,386.70 points.

In the third quarter, China’s economic growth cooled to 6.9 percent, slightly better than expected but still the weakest pace since the global financial crisis, reinforcing views that policymakers will roll out more support measures.

No panic was seen among mainland investors as the slowdown had long been priced in, analysts said.

Traders said that Monday’s profit-taking was natural after the main indexes jumped roughly 6 percent last week, amid signs that some investors tiptoed back into the market after a 40 percent plunge in the summer.

Brokerages shares were the clear winners the recent market strength, with companies including Western Securities , Sinolink Securities and Guoyuan Securities rising sharply on Monday.

But many other sectors lost ground on profit-taking, reflecting concerns that the rebound could be losing steam as the economy is still struggling. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.