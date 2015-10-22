FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small-caps lead China market rebound after slump
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 22, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Small-caps lead China market rebound after slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded more than 1 percent on Thursday, with the previous session’s roughly 3 percent slide seen as creating a buying opportunity for some investors who missed the recent rebound.

Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.5 percent, to 3,524.53 and 3,368.74 points, respectively.

Investors unnerved by recent weak economic data got some solace on Wednesday from President Xi Jinping, who said during his state visit to Britain “there will be no hard landing” in China, whose economy “will maintain its strong momentum”.

Wednesday’s slump was the result of profit-taking after a more than 30 percent rally since mid-September, but the depth and duration of the correction could be limited, according to Bosera Asset Management.

“Investors can still hunt for stocks that are likely to benefit from China’s economic restructuring,” the Shenzhen-based fund manager said in an email.

Nearly all sectors ended Thursday firmer, though the banking sub-index - which on Wednesday helped ease the market’s slide - lost 1.5 percent.

Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext jumped 4.7 percent, recovering much of Wednesday’s 6 percent tumble.

Shares of major Chinese carriers including Air China and Southern Airlines jumped on merger expectations. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.