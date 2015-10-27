China stocks close slightly higher, recoup early losses

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday as buyers returned to the market following a morning swoon led by financials which took major indexes down nearly 2 percent.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended up 0.1 percent at 3,592.88 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 3,434.34.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were CN SHIPBUILDING, up 8.3 percent to 12.02 yuan; MEIYAN JIXIANG, up 1.1 percent to 8.84 yuan and CN NUCLEAR POWER, down 1.0 percent to 10.54 yuan.

In Shenzhen, TONGLING NFM, up 10.1 percent to 4.47 yuan; BOE TECHNOLOGY, down 1.0 percent to 3.05 yuan and SUNING APPLIANCE, up 0.2 percent to 16.15 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 32.7 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 36.6 billion shares.