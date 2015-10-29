FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks edge up as investors await 5-year plan targets
Politics
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks edge up as investors await 5-year plan targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Thursday as investors waited for the release of growth targets for the 13th Five Year Plan, expected later in the day following deliberations by the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.2 percent, to 3,533.31, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,387.32 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Meiyan Jixiang , up 7.1 percent to 9.09 yuan; CN Shipbuilding , down 0.1 percent to 11.25 yuan and SH Dazhong , up 4.0 percent to 9.19 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Tongling NFM, down 1.0 percent to 4.09 yuan; BOE Technology, up 0.3 percent to 3.00 yuan and Suning Appliance, up 3.6 percent to 15.96 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 23.5 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 28.1 billion shares.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
