China stocks end mixed after one-child policy reform
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 30, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks end mixed after one-child policy reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China stocks closed mixed on Friday as food and beverage shares gained on announced reforms to the country’s one-child policy rule, but manufacturing lagged.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was unchanged at 3,534.08, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,382.56 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Meiyan Jixiang , down 5.9 percent to 8.55 yuan; Citic, up 3.7 percent to 15.86 yuan and Yili Company, up 2.4 percent to 15.93 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Tongling NFM, down 4.7 percent to 3.90 yuan; Suning Appliance, up 1.9 percent to 16.26 yuan and BOE Technology, down 0.7 percent to 2.98 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 24.2 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.6 billion shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

