FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close up as mixed data suggest economy may need more stimulus
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 11, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close up as mixed data suggest economy may need more stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Wednesday as investors wagered on further stimulus after a mixed batch of data showed growth in Asia’s giant economy remained lacklustre at best.

The market was dragged down in early trade by a retreat in financial sector shares but managed to bounce in the afternoon.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was unchanged at 3,833.65, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,650.25 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Industrial SEC, up 1.8 percent at 13.39 yuan; Citic, up 0.9 percent at 20.87 yuan and Founder Securities, up 2.2 percent at 11.53 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Tongling NFM, down 3.1 percent at 4.03 yuan; BOE Technology, up 0.3 percent at 3.15 yuan and Hebei Steel, up 1.4 percent at 3.56 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 36.0 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 38.2 billion lots.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.