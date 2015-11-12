FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close down as financial sector drags
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 12, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close down as financial sector drags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Thursday as financial sector stocks led indexes lower following a 14 percent gain from Nov.3 to early this week.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.0 percent, to 3,795.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 3,632.90 points.

Traders say financial stocks are under pressure this week as investors take profit, after the sub-index outperformed the broader index last week.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were CN Nuclear Power, up 1.9 percent at 11.21 yuan; Industrial SEC , down 4.3 percent to 12.75 yuan and SW Securities , up 3.1 percent to 11.11 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 1.0 percent to 3.12 yuan; Tongling NFM, up 0.7 percent to 4.06 yuan and Suning Appliance, down 4.5 percent to 15.64 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 36.1 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 40.3 billion lots. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.