China stocks close down as manufacturing, energy shares weigh
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 13, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close down as manufacturing, energy shares weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Friday as manufacturing and energy shares weighed on the indexes.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.3 percent, to 3,746.24, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4 percent, to 3,580.84 points.

The CSI300 energy subindex was down sharply by 2.4 percent, hit by sliding oil prices.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Founder Securities, up 4.1 percent to 11.56 yuan; CN Shipbuilding, down 4.3 percent to 11.01 yuan and Citic, up 0.6 percent to 20.27 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 1.9 percent to 3.06 yuan; Tongling NFM, down 4.2 percent to 3.89 yuan and Yotrio Group, up 3.7 percent to 8.79 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 34.4 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 36.2 billion lots. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

