FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end higher as tech shares surge
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 25, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

China shares end higher as tech shares surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China’s tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext jumped nearly 3 percent on Wednesday to a 4-month high, lifting the broader market, which was initially dragged by cyclical sectors.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent, to 3,781.61, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to 3,647.93 points.

Investors, encouraged by a series of government policies to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, ploughed money into tech stocks, while paying little heed to geopolitical tensions after Turkey downed a Russian fighter jet.

“Despite rising volatility recently, the general trend of the market is still upward,” said Yang Hai, strategist at Kaiyuan Securities.

“The government will likely maintain loose monetary policies to ensure smooth economic restructuring.”

Investor enthusiasm for small caps spread to blue chips as well, lifting sectors such as banks and infrastructure out of negative territory by late afternoon.

In a sign of growing confidence that China’s stock markets are stabilising, the securities regulator has lifted an order that required brokerages to buy more shares each day than they sell for proprietary trading.

But shares of CITIC Securities sagged, after China’s securities association said the brokerage had inaccurately inflated its derivative business by 1.06 trillion yuan ($165.92 billion) in a report it submitted in September.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.