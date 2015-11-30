FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks end flat after volatile session
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 30, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks end flat after volatile session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China stocks ended flat after a highly volatile session, with major indexes swinging wildly in and out of negative territory following Friday’s more than 5 percent slump.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,566.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained 0.3 percent, to 3,445.40 points.

The indexes had plunged more than 3 percent in early afternoon trading but bargain hunters managed to lift the gauges into positive territory at market close.

The wild swings reflect diverging views after the market rebounded over 20 percent from its August lows.

Some analysts said the current correction is natural, and short-lived, while some others expect to see a repeat of the summer market rout if the economy continues to slide while the yuan keeps depreciating.

The real estate index has been very strong throughout the day, up 3.6 percent at the close. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.