FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China blue-chip index reverses gains, ChiNext sours sentiment
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 23, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

China blue-chip index reverses gains, ChiNext sours sentiment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip index CSI300 broke a four-day rising streak on Wednesday, as a late afternoon slump in start-up board ChiNext soured market sentiment.

The CSI300 index surrendered earlier gains, dipping 0.3 percent, to 3,866.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 3,636.09 points.

Tech-heavy ChiNext tumbled 2.2 percent, as selling intensified toward the market close.

Sentiment was initially upbeat amid fresh signs that cash-rich insurers were on a shopping spree at the year-end, buying modestly-valued big caps.

But the late-afternoon sell-off reminded investors of the liquidity pressure from five companies that start taking subscriptions on Wednesday for their initial public offerings.

Some traders say the rally in blue-chips is still sustainable, although small-caps could weaken further.

“Insurers’ purchases have put blue chips into the market’s spot light,” said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund Management Co.

He added that small-caps were more expensive and thus faced heavier selling pressure as a six-month share sale ban by major shareholders expires in early January.

Latest exchange filings showed that insurers have been boosting stakes in blue chips, including developer China Vanke Co , retailer Chang Chun Eurasia Group and Chinese traditional medicine maker Beijing Tongrentang Co.

Highlighting insurers’ intensified purchase activity, the official China Securities Journal estimated that in December alone, median-sized insurer Anbang Insurance Group had spent more than 30 billion yuan ($4.63 billion) buying stocks.

$1 = 6.4752 Chinese yuan Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.