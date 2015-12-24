FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks end lower on investment rule change for insurers
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 24, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks end lower on investment rule change for insurers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China’s stock market posted its biggest one-day fall in two weeks on Thursday, as investor interest in blue chips suddenly cooled after regulators tightened rules for insurers investing in listed firms.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent, to 3,829.40, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent, to 3,612.49 points. Both indexes had the worst day since Dec. 8.

Blue chips have been buoyant recently amid signs that cash-rich insurers were on a year-end shopping spree as they aggressively built positions in modestly-valued big caps - in some cases becoming listed firms’ major shareholders.

But the game of betting on insurers’ next acquisition targets ground to a halt after regulators issued rules late on Wednesday demanding more detailed disclosures when their holdings in a listed company amount to 5 percent.

Such measures, which make insurers’ stock investments more cumbersome, hit the shares of companies investors had bet would attract more investment from them.

Retailer Dashang Co Ltd tumbled 7.6 percent, developer Gemdale Corp slumped 9 percent and Chinese traditional medicine maker Beijing Tongrentang tanked 6.9 percent.

Most sectors fell, with property shares leading the decline. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.