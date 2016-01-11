FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close down at lowest level since September
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 11, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close down at lowest level since September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China stocks closed down on Monday at their lowest since September, following weak inflation data over the weekend and continuing investor anxiety over the economy and the trajectory of the yuan.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 5.0 percent, to 3,192.45, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 5.3 percent, to 3,016.70 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Meiyan Jixiang , down 10.1 percent to 6.53 yuan; Shanxi Coal , up 10.1 percent to 5.12 yuan and Agricultural Bank of China, down 1.9 percent to 3.10 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Hebei Steel, down 0.3 percent to 3.62 yuan; BOE Technology, down 3.2 percent to 2.75 yuan and Myhome, up 2.0 percent to 5.68 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total turnover of A shares traded in Shanghai was 26.9 billion lots, while Shenzhen volume was 26.0 billion lots. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.