China stocks close up in volatile trading

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China stocks ended Friday up in volatile trading, with the market drawing some support from a rebound in global equity markets and oil prices.

The CSI300 index rose 1.0 percent, to 3,113.46 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3 percent, to 2,916.56 points.

For the week, CSI300 was down 0.2 percent and SSEC was up 0.5 percent.

“We’ll likely witness a lot of volatility in the first half of the year,” said Yu Jun, partner at hedge fund manager He Ju Investment.

“Investors are waiting for more clarity, and certainty,” regarding issues including economic growth and the pace of yuan’s depreciation. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)