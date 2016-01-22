FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close up in volatile trading
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 22, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close up in volatile trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China stocks ended Friday up in volatile trading, with the market drawing some support from a rebound in global equity markets and oil prices.

The CSI300 index rose 1.0 percent, to 3,113.46 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3 percent, to 2,916.56 points.

For the week, CSI300 was down 0.2 percent and SSEC was up 0.5 percent.

“We’ll likely witness a lot of volatility in the first half of the year,” said Yu Jun, partner at hedge fund manager He Ju Investment.

“Investors are waiting for more clarity, and certainty,” regarding issues including economic growth and the pace of yuan’s depreciation. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.