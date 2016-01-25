China stocks rise on rebounding oil, global share prices

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China stocks made steady gains Monday, helped by energy shares, as investors showed some optimism following a rally in oil prices and on battered global equity markets.

But trading volumes in Shanghai hit two-week lows, underscoring the fragility of investor confidence and casting doubt on the sustainability of the rebound.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent, to 3,128.89, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent, to 2,938.51 points.

Most sectors gained, with an index tracking energy stocks jumping 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)