FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks rise on rebounding oil, global share prices
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 25, 2016 / 7:08 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rise on rebounding oil, global share prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China stocks made steady gains Monday, helped by energy shares, as investors showed some optimism following a rally in oil prices and on battered global equity markets.

But trading volumes in Shanghai hit two-week lows, underscoring the fragility of investor confidence and casting doubt on the sustainability of the rebound.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent, to 3,128.89, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent, to 2,938.51 points.

Most sectors gained, with an index tracking energy stocks jumping 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.