China stocks close higher, post biggest monthly loss since global crisis
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 29, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close higher, post biggest monthly loss since global crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China stocks rose more than 3 percent on Friday, recovering losses at the end of a tumultuous week, having recorded their worst month since the global financial crisis.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended up 3.2 percent, to 2,946.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.1 percent, to 2,737.60 points.

Both indexes tumbled over 20 percent in January, their biggest monthly loss since the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

For the week, CSI300 was down 5.4 percent, while SSEC lost 6.1 percent.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
