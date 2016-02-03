FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks fall despite property easing measures
February 3, 2016

China stocks fall despite property easing measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China’s stocks resumed their slide on Wednesday as sceptical investors quickly booked profits on gains made in the previous day, shrugging off fresh government measures to boost the property market.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent to 2,948.64 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index also lost 0.4 percent to 2,739.25 points.

Late on Tuesday, China said it would reduce the minimum down payment required for first- and second-time home buyers in most cities, a move aimed at clearing a massive housing glut that is weighing on the property market and the broader economy.

But some analysts say continued easing to prop up China’s frothy property prices would do little to spur new property investment, and would put the yuan currency under even more downward pressure. (Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

