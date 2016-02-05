FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks close lower ahead of Lunar New Year
February 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close lower ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China stocks dipped on Friday on market views that government moves to raise investment ceilings for overseas investors won’t lead to an immediate surge in foreign buying of Chinese equities.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.7 percent, to 2,963.79, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent, to 2,763.49 points.

For the week, SSEC was up 0.9 percent while CSI300 gained 0.6 percent.

Trading was thin on Friday as many traders have already left for the Lunar New Year holiday. Mainland markets will be closed all of next week. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

