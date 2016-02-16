Shanghai stocks have best day in 3-1/2 months

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China stocks extended their rebound on Tuesday, closing at a three-week high, drawing inspiration from a jump in oil prices, a rally in European equities and a stabilising yuan.

Investors also gained confidence from upbeat comments from China’s premier, who hinted of fresh stimulus if the economy slowed further, and record-smashing loan data in January.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.3 percent, to 2,836.57 points, enjoying its best performance in 3-1/2 months.

The blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 3.1 percent, to 3,037.04.