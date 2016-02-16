FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai stocks have best day in 3-1/2 months
February 16, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai stocks have best day in 3-1/2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China stocks extended their rebound on Tuesday, closing at a three-week high, drawing inspiration from a jump in oil prices, a rally in European equities and a stabilising yuan.

Investors also gained confidence from upbeat comments from China’s premier, who hinted of fresh stimulus if the economy slowed further, and record-smashing loan data in January.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 3.3 percent, to 2,836.57 points, enjoying its best performance in 3-1/2 months.

The blue-chip CSI300 index advanced 3.1 percent, to 3,037.04.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

