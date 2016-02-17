FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks rise to fresh 3-week high on stimulus hopes
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 17, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks rise to fresh 3-week high on stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China stocks rose again on Wednesday to a fresh three-week high, as demand for infrastructure shares helped the market maintain a rebound fuelled by economic stimulus hopes, although some analysts warned the relief rally could soon peter out.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent, to 3,063.32, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent, to 2,867.34 points.

After a sluggish performance in the morning, the indexes were lifted in afternoon trading by the infrastructure sector , which jumped over 2 percent as the government unveiled plans to invest 400 billion yuan ($61.42 billion) in infrastructure.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
