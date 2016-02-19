China stocks falter at end of robust week

SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Friday in line with a broader correction across global equity markets, but posted solid gains on the week.

Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 3,051.59 points and 2,860.02 points, respectively.

But for the week, the CSI300 was up 3 percent and SSEC gained 3.5 percent, their best weekly performance in two months.

Investors’ appetite for riskier assets has improved on hopes for more economic stimulus from Beijing and as oil prices rebounded, spurring a global equities rally. But traders said thin volumes indicated investors remained jittery. (Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)