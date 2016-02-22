FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks jump over 2 pct on new regulator chief, fresh stimulus
February 22, 2016

China stocks jump over 2 pct on new regulator chief, fresh stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China stocks jumped over 2 percent on Monday to a four-week high, led by property and resources shares, as investors welcomed Beijing’s decision to replace the top securities regulator and on signs the government was stepping up its economic stimulus efforts.

Gains were broad-based, and helped lift the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen up 2.2 percent to close at 3,118.87, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.4 percent to 2,927.18 points.

Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

