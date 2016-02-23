FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks pull back after rally but resource shares firm
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 23, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks pull back after rally but resource shares firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday as investors took profits from the previous session’s 2 percent gain, but some analysts expect buyers to return ahead of the annual meeting of China’s top legislature next month.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent to 3,089.36 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent to 2,903.33.

Most sectors fell but resources and energy shares extended their recent rally on a global pick-up in commodity and oil prices.

At the National People’s Congress, China’s leaders will deliver work reports and the government’s next five-year economic development plan will be finalised. Specific business sectors are often singled out for expansion.

The meeting will begin on March 5. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
