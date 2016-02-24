FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks end up, helped by infrastructure shares
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 24, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks end up, helped by infrastructure shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China stocks reversed early losses and ended higher on Wednesday, as a jump in industrial and infrastructure shares helped offset a drop in start-up board ChiNext.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent, to 3,109.55, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to 2,928.90 points.

The market has rebounded roughly 10 percent over the past month, propelled by a bounce in global markets, signs of yuan stabilisation and hopes that Beijing will unveil fresh economic stimulus during a meeting by China’s legislature that starts March 5. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.