FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks tumble over 6 pct, worst loss in a month
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 25, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks tumble over 6 pct, worst loss in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China stocks tumbled more than 6 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest one-day loss in a month, as investors booked profits after the market’s recent rebound.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 6.1 percent, to 2,918.75 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 6.4 percent to 2,741.25.

Traders and analysts cited a confluence of reasons for the slide, including profit-taking, fears of tighter liquidity in the financial system, worries about the cooling economy and anxiety over looming liberalisation to initial public offerings (IPOs), which some investors fear could result in a cash crunch. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.