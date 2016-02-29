FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks end at lowest in a month
February 29, 2016 / 7:15 AM / in 2 years

China stocks end at lowest in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China stocks closed at their lowest in a month on Monday, as investors sold on fears that rising real estate prices will cannibalise funds from shares, aggravated by disappointing earnings by small-cap growth stocks on the ChiNext index.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 2.4 percent, to 2,877.47, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.9 percent, to 2,687.98 points.

During the day both indexes pressed against support levels they found in January after a sharp crash, but late afternoon buying held the line. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

