FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close up on late afternoon rally
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 1, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks close up on late afternoon rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 1 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Tuesday led by a late afternoon rally after the central bank cut reserve requirements for banks on Monday evening, the latest effort by authorities to try and shore up a faltering economy.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.9 percent, to 2,930.69, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7 percent, to 2,733.17 points.

Indexes were led by financials and industrials with property shares outperforming, the last on signs of rising speculative interest in tier one markets.

Gains were checked by disappointing manufacturing and service sector surveys, which highlighted the wider challenges faced by the world’s second-largest economy.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.