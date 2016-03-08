China stocks reverse hefty losses, rise for a 6th straight day

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China stocks reversed losses and rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, as a sharp course-change for start-up board ChiNext and a late rally in banking stocks pulled main indexes out of negative territory in the last few minutes of trading.

Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index erased early losses of more than 2 percent, and ended the day up 0.1 percent, at 3,107.67 points and 2,901.39 points, respectively.

The ChiNext witnessed wild swings, slumping over 4 percent during the morning session but ended the day up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)