China stocks reverse hefty losses, rise for a 6th straight day
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 8, 2016 / 7:17 AM / a year ago

China stocks reverse hefty losses, rise for a 6th straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China stocks reversed losses and rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, as a sharp course-change for start-up board ChiNext and a late rally in banking stocks pulled main indexes out of negative territory in the last few minutes of trading.

Both the blue-chip CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index erased early losses of more than 2 percent, and ended the day up 0.1 percent, at 3,107.67 points and 2,901.39 points, respectively.

The ChiNext witnessed wild swings, slumping over 4 percent during the morning session but ended the day up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
