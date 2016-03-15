FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks shrug off profit taking, post small gains
March 15, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

China stocks shrug off profit taking, post small gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - China stocks recouped early losses to end modestly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in finance, consumer and real estate shares.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent to 3,074.78 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to 2,864.37 points.

Both indexes were down around 1 percent by midday as traders took profits following sharp gains on Monday.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

