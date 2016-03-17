FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks close up more than 1 pct, led by tech
March 17, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

China stocks close up more than 1 pct, led by tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - China stocks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as bargain hunting in technology stocks offset weakness in financial shares.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.1 percent to 3,124.20 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.2 percent to 2,904.83.

China’s technology heavy growth board ChiNext closed up 5.3 percent, reversing consecutive falls in the past two sessions. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
