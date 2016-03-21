FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks gain over 2 pct as state margin lender cuts borrowing costs
March 21, 2016

China stocks gain over 2 pct as state margin lender cuts borrowing costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday after the state margin lender announced the resumption of a portion of its short-term lending business and cut borrowing costs for brokerages.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.4 percent to 3,249.44 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.2 percent to 3,018.80.

Financial stocks such as brokerages led indexes higher, with the CSI300 financial sub-index gaining 3.3 percent.

Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill

