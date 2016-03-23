FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks close up despite bomb attacks in Brussels
March 23, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

China stocks close up despite bomb attacks in Brussels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up on Wednesday, helped by a mild afternoon rally, recovering from an earlier slump following bomb attacks in Belgium.

Regional shares slipped on Wednesday, but held near 3-1/2-month highs hit earlier this week as investors took comfort from a brightening global economic picture.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.3 percent, to 3,236.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,009.96 points. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

