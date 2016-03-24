FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks fall over 1 pct on reports of short selling resumption
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 24, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China stocks fall over 1 pct on reports of short selling resumption

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, led by resources shares, after state media reported that 35 domestic brokerages have resumed short-selling business following a long hiatus.

Major indexes had their biggest one-day fall in two weeks, with the blue-chip CSI300 index declining 1.7 percent to 3,181.85 points, and the Shanghai Composite Index sliding 1.6 percent to 2,960.97.

Stocks fell across with board, with energy and raw material shares among the biggest decliners.

Many Chinese financial institutions voluntarily halted margin lending and stock shorting activities during China’s mid-2015 stock market crash, in response to heavy pressure from Beijing.

Analysts say that on resumption, the volume of the business, which allows investors to sell borrowed stocks and profit from price declines, is expected to be negligible.

But the move could have a psychological impact on a market which is facing increasing selling pressure following a robust rebound.

China’s main indexes have gained more than 10 percent over the last month but several attempted rallies since last summer’s slump have proved short-lived. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.