China stocks fall to near 2-week lows as rebound loses steam
"Everything in the house is history"
March 29, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

China stocks fall to near 2-week lows as rebound loses steam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s main stock indexes fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks, as gains from a rally of more than 10 percent off February lows continued to dwindle with no stimulus in sight.

Trading volumes remained thin, suggesting that money is not flowing into equities, despite investors recently cutting exposure to bonds, and the imposition of real estate curbs in major cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.1 percent, to 3,135.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3 percent, to 2,919.83 points.

Small-caps were among the biggest casualties, with Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext down more than 2 percent.

The commodities sector also broadly fell, led by steelmakers, as a drop in Shanghai steel prices fuelled losses in other raw materials such as iron ore. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
