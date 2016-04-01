FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks shed losses, encouraged by March factory surveys
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 1, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

China stocks shed losses, encouraged by March factory surveys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - China stocks recovered from early losses and ended Friday roughly flat, as investors weighed the impact from Standard & Poor’s downgrade of China’s credit outlook and a surprise pick-up in March manufacturing activity.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, to 3,221.89, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,009.53 points.

For the week, CSI300 was up 0.8 pct while the SSEC was 1 percent higher.

Late on Thursday, rating agency S&P downgraded its outlook for China’s sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, saying the government’s reform agenda is on track but likely to proceed more slowly than expected.

The news helped drive a more than 1 percent drop in stocks in morning trading, but the market recovered in the afternoon.

China released the official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) on Friday morning, which showed activity in China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in March for the first time in nine months, offering some signs that the economy is improving. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.